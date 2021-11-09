Letter: Nonsensical for city to limit short-term rentals

I read with interest the approval of the city of Steamboat Springs’ use of Steamboat Hotel/Lodge as housing for Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. employees in the Oct. 27, 2021, Steamboat Pilot & Today. Wonderful!

As a 24-year owner of a short-term rental in Steamboat, it seems that fewer available hotel rooms means that more short-term rentals will be needed going forward to fill that gap. Yet, the city, in face of huge redevelopment and expansion of the ski area, is considering limiting short-term rentals. Pretty nonsensical. The Brown Ranch is in the offing. Those projects need to go forward, for sure.

Our property, like so many others that have been the foundation of short-term rentals that have augmented hotel/motel/lodging availability in Steamboat, is part of the approved overlay that is being considered, but two of our sons have properties (not far away from ours) that have always had the ability to be rented and will be precluded if the overlay passes. They and many others will not be able to help support the Steamboat short-term rental community if the overlays pass, even if those rights have been owner rights for more than 50 years. I believe that Steamboat will be facing a massive class-action lawsuit going forward if the overlays pass and needs to proceed cautiously.

For new property development, it’s OK to set restrictions, but not for established properties that have always had the ability to rent and support the short-term rental community. There are simply not enough hotels/motels to fulfill the demand without enough short-term rentals in Steamboat to do that, especially as some are being converted to employee housing, and all rely on having plenty of short-term rentals available.

It totally makes sense if neighborhoods/developments want to revamp their governing documents. My complex has plenty of compliance operatives built into its governing documents that manage owners’ concerns. It’s not necessary for the city or, for that matter, the state to be involved.

Victoria Merritts

Steamboat Springs