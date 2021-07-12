Letter: New era begins for 443 Oak Nonprofit Center

Routt County United Way and Integrated Community officially opened the doors of their new headquarters in Steamboat Springs at the newly finished 443 Oak Nonprofit Center. The center is home to both Routt County United Way and Integrated Community and both collectively invite you to a community open house from 4 to 6 p.m. July 14 in celebration of this grand event.

The historic building was bought in 2015 by the two nonprofits. Ground broke in the summer of 2020 to connect a new 2,166-square-foot addition to the original section of the 114-year-old building. The first floor of the new space houses office space for Routt County United Way and Integrated Community, while the upstairs includes a community conference room, kitchen and restrooms. An elevator makes the building compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

We, at Routt County United Way, are thankful for the support of our community to expand this forever nonprofit center. This additional space will be well used by us and the community for years to come.

The original home built in 1906 by George and Archibald Wither have small alterations that created additional office space for Integrated Community. Developers have taken measures to ensure the home’s historic value is protected with the expansion. Routt County United Way and Integrated Community are grateful to more than 60 private donors for helping raise $970,000 to complete the project.

This is a dream come true for Integrated Community. The extra space will allow us to serve our clients and community in a respectful and confidential manner. We are so thankful for our donors and volunteers. The 443 Oak Nonprofit Center will serve all future generations in Routt County.

Please join us for our community open house.

Kate Nowak

Routt County United Way executive director

Nelly Navarro

Integrated Community executive director