Letter: New charging station in Yampa is not the 1st

I was so glad to see that Yampa Valley Electric has installed a Level III electric car charging station in Yampa. However, they were not the first company to help in “connecting an important travel corridor along CO Highway 131” nor is it the first charger to “electrify the Flattops Scenic Byway in the town of Yampa.”

Just six months prior to their installation, Montgomery’s General Merchandise along with the town of Yampa, Routt County and the Colorado Energy Office installed a Level II charging station at the store, also in the business district of Yampa. This station, although slower, costs a great deal less to use and is in good working order.

I just wanted to put in a word for the first car charging station in Yampa that hasn’t ever been mentioned in your newspaper; apparently, not newsworthy enough.

Thank you.

Sincerely,

Cindia Montgomery

Yampa