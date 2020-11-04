Letter: My apologies for responding harshly to Facebook post

To my students and parents, my school district colleagues and members of my community,

In October, I commented on a Facebook post from our local newspaper. I cannot explain in words how much I regret responding to this post. My comments were wrong, harsh, disrespectful and hurtful.

There is no excuse for what I wrote. I own these words, and I take full responsibility. My emotions were too high and conflicted, and I made a mistake.

I am consumed daily with the effects of the spread of this virus. Personally, my family lives in Paris, Brussels, Liège in Belgium where the case numbers are record high, and they are affected tragically every day.

When I read the post about a large group gathering not wearing masks, I reacted in a flight-or fight-mode as there could be parents, relatives, friends of the students in my school, in my class.

I sincerely apologize for the disrespectful and harsh words in my response.

I do not wish anyone ill. I do not wish anyone to get infected.

Please be well and stay safe.

Babette Dickson.

Steamboat Springs