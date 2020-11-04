Letter: My apologies for responding harshly to Facebook post
To my students and parents, my school district colleagues and members of my community,
In October, I commented on a Facebook post from our local newspaper. I cannot explain in words how much I regret responding to this post. My comments were wrong, harsh, disrespectful and hurtful.
There is no excuse for what I wrote. I own these words, and I take full responsibility. My emotions were too high and conflicted, and I made a mistake.
I am consumed daily with the effects of the spread of this virus. Personally, my family lives in Paris, Brussels, Liège in Belgium where the case numbers are record high, and they are affected tragically every day.
When I read the post about a large group gathering not wearing masks, I reacted in a flight-or fight-mode as there could be parents, relatives, friends of the students in my school, in my class.
I sincerely apologize for the disrespectful and harsh words in my response.
I do not wish anyone ill. I do not wish anyone to get infected.
Please be well and stay safe.
Babette Dickson.
Steamboat Springs
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User