Letter: Mountain Tap will patiently wait

Mountain Tap Brewery is as eager as every other business in town to operate with loosened restrictions and expanded capacity. That said, Mountain Tap is also committed to protecting our guests and our staff who serve them from COVID-19.

We acknowledge that the latest rounds of level red restrictions are extremely painful for business. Continually pivoting has been exhausting and financially and emotionally straining. We are taking each setback in stride and adapting as best we can.

Thanks to the unseasonably sunny, dry weather, we have been able to serve guests safely outdoors on our patio, as well as to-go, and have not had to lay off any of our staff. We are optimistic that our outdoor dining and to-go options will continue to provide some revenue for Mountain Tap and work for our employees for as long as those are our only options.

We look forward to getting back to 25% indoor capacity, which a month ago we couldn’t even imagine as a good option. However, we will patiently wait until our commissioners, our health department and/or our governor tell us it is safe to reopen for indoor dining.

In the meantime, we will spend our energy continuing to create ways to generate revenue and watch expenses in order to remain a viable business while keeping our employees, guests and community safe. Once we get to the other side of this, we believe that knowledge will set us up for success. We are not willing to put our short-term profits ahead of the community’s long-term well-being.

With challenges come opportunities, and adapting to the challenges is the best path to those opportunities. While we see more painful challenges ahead, what we’ve learned over the past months about running lean, being nimble, putting health and safety first and staying positive will get us to the other side, which we can see isn’t that far away.

Wendy Tucciarone

Rich Tucciarone

Jeff Goodhand

Mountain Tap Brewery owners