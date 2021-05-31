Letter: Memorial Day is not a day to celebrate

As I read the Steamboat Pilot & Today article, “Mark the start of summer fun with these Memorial Day ideas,” posted by our local rag, I became disgusted, and then angry, and then just mad. I am mostly disgusted I think. Most Americans see Memorial Day weekend as the first weekend of summer. It hurts my heart that these so called “Americans” have no idea what they are “celebrating.”.

Memorial Day is not a day to celebrate. In any way. No BBQing, no volleyball, no golf. None of that.

Memorial Day is to memorialize those members of the strongest military, of the strongest nation to have ever been, who fought and died to protect your ungrateful butt from enemies that that you never knew existed.

If you want to celebrate this Memorial Day, go to the cemetery and kneel before a headstone that has an American Flag on it, and thank that serviceman. For if it were not for their sacrifice, you would not so much as have the internet service to read this post.

David More

Oak Creek