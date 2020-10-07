Letter: Masks for our local health, safety, economy

I would like to thank Routt County Commissioners Beth Melton and Tim Corrigan for their science based leadership in extending our local public health order, including the requirement of face coverings. We need to keep our economy and schools open, and wearing masks is an easy way to protect both the health of our neighbors and support our local economy. I was disappointed that Commissioner Doug Monger voted against extending the public health order.

His rationale of just following what the State does is not reflective of the specific, local needs of a resort community. I can’t imagine Routt County removing our local fire ban just because Colorado implemented a statewide fire ban. Local public health orders, either regarding fire or a health care pandemic need to comply with and reinforce minimum standards set by State rules and laws. And, our local ordinances need to reflect and reinforce the specific economic, health and safety needs of Routt County.

Hummer Marchand

Steamboat Springs