 Letter: Mandatory vaccination necessary
Letter: Mandatory vaccination necessary

To prevent further spread of the coronavirus, we should require everyone to get fully vaccinated, including a possible third dose, unless exempted by a sincerely held religious belief or medical condition. We should write to our legislators and executives at all levels of government.

Alvin Blake

Steamboat Springs

