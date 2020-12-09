Letter: Make your house address clearly visible in key locations

Thank you fellow Routt County residents, and especially rural residents, for the appreciation you so often show for hardworking package delivery drivers and mail carriers. During this combined holiday and pandemic season, deliveries to homes have skyrocketed in volume and have become even more important.

In addition to your kind words, delivery drivers would like for you to take an easy and practical step that would help out immensely in order to receive your deliveries and for your safety during an emergency. Please take the time to update the addresses on your homes.

Many of you have your address showing in only one place often in black numbers on dark wood. That is not sufficient. The best method is to have 3- to 4-inch tall, bright or reflective, boldface numbers in a color contrasting from the background and installed on at least two locations on your property. Your address should show clearly: (1) on your rural mail box, (2) on your entrance/gate area and (3) at your main door located near eye level within the radius of the porch light. If several home addresses branch off from one gate or rural entrance, all of those homes should have the numbered addresses listed at the start of the main branch as well as clearly on the home.

Emergency services managers say home addresses should be visible from both directions of travel and not be blocked by debris or plantings. One fire department website advises, “If the home entrance is more than 50 feet from the street … a second set of numbers should also be displayed on the mailbox or on a post at the street or end of the drive.”

This time of year, many temporary delivery drivers are filling in, and drivers may be delivering past dark. Please take some time to update your addresses for everyone’s safety, convenience and efficiency. In the end, these measures may also help maintain the affordability and viability to receive deliveries that we order. Happy holidays.

Suzie Romig

Routt County