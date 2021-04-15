Letter: Local proposes ’locals card’

I am proposing an idea to City Council to issue a credit card like “locals card ” [card carries latest technologies].

Install parking meters throughout the downtown area and meters on city buses. The locals card would be similar to strict credit card rules. Locals tap their locals card at the parking meter and locals tap their locals card on the meter on city bus. Free authorization.

Offer incentives to out-of-town visitors to use parking and bus. Visitors pay a parking meter fee or bus fee.

Locals card could also be used to pay or offer discounts to Howelsen Hill, the ice rink and city events. Locals card should not be abused through strict background, address, employment checks. Locals card could be used by Steamboat businesses to offer locals discounts.

Thank you,

Frank Dolman

Steamboat Springs