Letter: Like other motorized vehicles, e-bikes have no place on core trail

I just read the article, “E-bike trial period extended two years,” published on Monday, July 18. In it, I read that there are lessons for how to ride an e-bike.

E-bikes are always on the Yampa River Core Trail and other trails. At most of the entrances to the trails, there is a sign that reads: “No Motorized Vehicles.” I fully disagree with e-bikes being allowed on any of these trails where no motorized vehicles are allowed. All e-bikes are motorized vehicles.

Most times that I’m riding my bicycle or I’m walking, I feel uncomfortable with an e-bike passing me in ether direction. None of the e-bike riders that are coming up from behind are saying, “bike is passing you.” The trails also have signs that read, when passing, say, “passing on your left.”

Steamboat Springs City Council should not allow e-bikes to be on the bicycle and walking trails. E-bikes are motorized vehicles.

Bill Whittemore,

Steamboat Springs