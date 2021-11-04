Letter: Let’s keep the clinic local

I am in complete agreement with Joe Meglen regarding the Locals Clinic, particularly about how much good will a very small investment on behalf of Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. buys. Not only does it create better skiers, these local skiers become ambassadors for the mountain and our community.

While the town is changing so much, and like it or not, it is inevitable that tourists will come and offering a small perk to the locals for their continued promotion and marketing of their town is a small price to pay. We all know word of mouth is either the best or the worst advertising. It would be far better for all to be welcoming and positive versus being negative.

In addition, long-time friendships have been created.

I am hopeful Ski Corp. will reconsider and offer the Locals Clinic again this season.

Heidi Shurtleff

Steamboat Springs