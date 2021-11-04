Letter: Let’s keep the clinic local
I am in complete agreement with Joe Meglen regarding the Locals Clinic, particularly about how much good will a very small investment on behalf of Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. buys. Not only does it create better skiers, these local skiers become ambassadors for the mountain and our community.
While the town is changing so much, and like it or not, it is inevitable that tourists will come and offering a small perk to the locals for their continued promotion and marketing of their town is a small price to pay. We all know word of mouth is either the best or the worst advertising. It would be far better for all to be welcoming and positive versus being negative.
In addition, long-time friendships have been created.
I am hopeful Ski Corp. will reconsider and offer the Locals Clinic again this season.
Heidi Shurtleff
Steamboat Springs
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Letter: Let’s keep the clinic local
I am in complete agreement with Joe Meglen regarding the Locals Clinic, particularly about how much good will a very small investment on behalf of Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. buys. Not only does it…