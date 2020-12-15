Letter: Law and order

This is our outgoing Potus. He breaks the law and then orders his minions to lie about it. Or, threatens the spineless GOP Congress people to just turn their collective ostrich heads and bury them in the grift. It has become a world joke, a national nightmare and an American black eye and bloody nose.

Never in our history have the American people had to consider how horrible we look to everyone else. “I won.” He didn’t. “I paid my taxes.” He didn’t. “I care about our farmers.” He doesn’t. “I am a big supporter of our soldiers.” By calling them fools? “I support Israel.” He’s trying to sell a huge weapons deal to the Arabs. And now he’s fund raising to line his outgoing pockets.

It is pretty much a sure bet that if Trump says one thing, the truth is at the other end of reality. Our four-year nightmare is winding down, we hope. But just as America had to go through minor hell when Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush passed the financially-torched country to a Democratic president, this passing is unprecedented in our history.

No, the stock market is not indicative of a strong economy. No, hordes marching the streets armed with automatic weaponry is not what our forefathers meant by the Second Amendment. And no, separating a thousand small children from their parents, then lying about how they can’t reunite them, does not make our country safer.

Getting this inhumane person out of our government is just a first step. We now have to get the few truly patriotic Republican politicians to be brave enough to help in our reconstruction. May that number be large enough to get the job done.

Now more than ever, God, please bless America.

Ken Collins

Oak Creek