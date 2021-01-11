Letter: Lauren Boebert must be expelled from Congress

Congresswoman and Trump sycophant from Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District Lauren Boebert, days after the siege at our nation’s Capitol, continues to spew lies and vitriol about the outcome of the 2020 General Election and is also culpable for triggering, in her “Twitter code”, the insurgency we witnessed Wednesday, Jan. 6.

Leading up to the siege, Boebert encouraged her fellow sycophants with tweets about firing Nancy Pelosi, the electoral certification process would be a “1776,” and during the siege, communicated where Speaker Pelosi would not be found, as if directing the anarchists to look elsewhere.

Boebert’s distorted fascination carrying her Glock into Congress was recently promoted as a victory on her official government’s website. Nothing could be further from the truth. Boebert is not permitted to carry her weapon into the House Chamber, the Senate Chamber, the Rayburn room and specific corridors within the Capitol.

She has further misled her constituents in the aftermath of storming the Capitol stating, Capitol rioters were “not conservatives.” During her 4 minute and 22 second screech on the House floor, disavowing her Constitutional duty to certify the electoral votes, she stated she had her constituents with her outside. Interestingly, her mother, Shawn Bentz, was a participant with the mob who marched from the Trump Rally over to the Capitol.

Boebert has made it abundantly clear that her interest includes pledging allegiance to a demagogue and not to uphold the entire Constitution of the United States of America. She has made no effort engaging in issues impacting our district.

It would be in the best interest of CD3’s constituents for Boebert to resign her position. Should she not do so, it is my hope Congresswoman Cori Bush’s House Resolution be adopted that would expel Boebert from Congress.

Boebert, as has been published previously, has a history of lawless-ness with previous arrests and is a clear and present danger not only to Colorado District 3 but to our country. She must be removed.

Lisa Katze-Fanger

Wolcott