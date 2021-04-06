Letter: Lap swimmers support OTHS pool project

We avid Old Town Hot Springs swimmers always knew that swimming several times per week kept us healthy and happy, but when the COVID lockdown kept us out of the pool for 12 weeks, we realized just how truly water dependent our minds and body were. There is a nothing more calming and energizing than the feel of the water and the hypnotic motion of swimming. Once the pool reopened, swimming allowed us to escape mentally and to also maintain our physical health during this pandemic.

While we are all hoping that our country and community will soon have control over the pandemic, we are so fortunate that the OTHS pool has managed to stay open safely since the initial closure. However, there are other issues that could close the pool such as the water disappearing or a catastrophic pump failure.

Since the last major lap pool upgrade was in 1968, the pool is long overdue for some major refurbishing in order to keep it going for generations to come. In addition, there simply isn’t the space to meet the growing demand of Routt County for lap swimming, swimming lessons, aquatic therapy, low-impact exercise and swimming fun.

This is why we, avid OTHS lap swimmers, support the OTHS pool renovation. We have benefited from past pool improvements, and now, it is our turn to ensure that future Steamboat Springs generations will be able to learn to swim and play in this beautiful public and nonprofit facility.

Tom Scrimageur, Sandi Gibson, Audrey Earley, Deb Rose, Austin Davis, Karen Waeschle, David Franzel, Tony Lodico, Karen Copeland, Eric Strotbeck, Shafer Henry, Hadley Nylen, Julie McFadden, Amy Charity, Brad Williams, Chantal Kane, Lynda van Tassel, Scott Weir, Brad Piske, Kevin McBride, Terin Peterson, Heidi Hannah, Lilian Klein, Anne Duckels and Jonathan Erb