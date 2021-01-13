Letter: Kudos to locally owned business in Steamboat Springs

It is sometimes hard to find some positive developments in the distressed situation in which we find ourselves in the Covid-19 pandemic. It is especially difficult to accept that after a Herculean effort to develop, test and manufacture multiple millions of doses of effective vaccines, that the good-intentioned efforts to get the vaccine into the arms of people is lagging so severely.

However, it is specifically in this crisis that a local business, Lyon’s Drug, which was recently purchased by pharmacists Matt and Kelly Johnson, stepped up and took the initiative to obtain dozens of doses of the Moderna vaccine and immediately administered those doses to as many people as possible in a highly organized, thorough, friendly, and efficient clinic on Sunday, Jan. 10.

The simple procedure involved visiting the store in the morning to pick up a form marked with a sequential number and then returning at a corresponding time slot for the vaccination. The whole family participated in the effort with the Johnson children assisting with giving out the forms and answering questions and offering post-injection treats from the soda fountain after the doses were administered by Matt.

When at the store for the injection, the procedure took about an hour, including the mandatory 15 minute post-injection wait time. The pleasant atmosphere and exceptionally efficient delivery we experienced in Steamboat Springs speaks very highly for the friendly and supportive community in which we are privileged to live.

Kudos to our locally owned businesses.

Donald Moss

Steamboat Springs