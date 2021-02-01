Letter: Kudos to City Council for voting down Triple Crown contract

The Steamboat Springs City Council’s recent vote to reject the Triple Crown contract is to be applauded. City Council listened to the citizens of Steamboat in taking this action.

This is not an anti-business vote. Quite the opposite. It is a vote that recognizes that we may will be better off if other higher value tourists are not crowded out by the Triple Crown participants.

The surge in domestic travel is not going to slow for years to come given the state of the world. Beautiful Steamboat Springs will be continue to be a summer destination for more and more people. Thank you City Council for recognizing this opportunity and voting down the Triple Crown contract.

David and Aleka Scott

Steamboat Springs