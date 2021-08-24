Letter: Keep rents reasonable

Dear landlords,

Do you notice that when you check out at the groceries store that there are only a few checkout stands open? Or when you go out to eat, they can only seat a few guests because they are short handed? Or just try to find someone to fix your appliances.

A big reason for this is that they are all leaving town. I have know many people with full-time jobs even upperend craftsmen jobs that cannot afford to pay the rent because the landlord has increased it beyond their limits.

It appears that many of you are going for the most money you can possibly get, and we all know that your costs are not increasing that much. Interest rates are record low, utility bills have gone up slightly but I have heard of some rent increases of over 50% as if it is a game of Monopoly.

Please support our workers by keeping rent reasonable. Please have a conscience

Jim Vail

Steamboat Springs