Letter: Join us in supporting Steamboat’s oldest nonprofit

For centuries, Steamboat Springs has been a favorite locale for families to migrate to in order to reap the benefits of the many natural resources the Yampa Valley has to offer. The abundance of wild game, gold and silver, nutrient-filled grasses and lots of snow gave comfort and support to all those who came from far and wide. These resources have proven to be abundant or scarce depending on Mother Nature’s cycles. However, the one constant resource that has not wavered all of these centuries are the hot springs at the entrance to town.

We know the Native Americans came here to replenish themselves after long winters away. James Crawford and those that followed were also drawn to this magical valley knowing their futures could be easier with the “waters” found here. Certainly, the Yampa River and all its tributaries provided the life blood of the area, which was so needed in the settling of a new horizon. Yet all the springs and particularly the hot springs offered something so much more.

It has been our most consistent resource. This 102-degree water has offered great comfort to all our families, friends and visitors through the centuries. This magnificent resource has survived 145 years of civilization and has been preserved in numerous ways to always be available for future generations.

We, as a collective group of real estate professionals old and new, support the continued preservation of these hot springs. We believe that the final phase of the Old Town Hot Springs improvements, the renovation of the lap pool area, is extremely necessary for the continued betterment of our community now and for years to come. This is the oldest nonprofit in town and is not owned by the city of Steamboat Springs.

Please join us in supporting this fundraising campaign — “It’s in the Water” at https://www.oldtownhotsprings.org/capital-campaign-for-our-future .

And remember, Steamboat Springs is the name of our hometown. Like the earliest settlers, we know the value of our first and most important natural resources. Water… and hot water to boot.

Thank you,

Barb Shipley, Penny Fletcher, Niffy Bube, Carolyn Nickum, Karen Beauvais, Ren Martyn, Barkley Robinson, Vicky Hanna, Pete Wither, Joan Hart, Cam Boyd, Kim Kressig, Jan Levy, Ulrich Salzgeber, Doug Labor, Pam Vanatta, Heidi Flint, Kathy Steinberg, David Baldinger Jr., Chloe Lawrence, Brooke Crofts, Ben Berend, Harry Thompson, Mitch Clementson, Linda Cullen, Courtney Wiedel, Cindy Rogers, Jill Limberg, Anne Mayberry, Angela Ashby, Lisa Olson, Cindy MacGray, Charis Petty, Colleen De Jong, Shelley Stanford, Loui Antonucci, Adrienne Stroock, Joy Rasmussen