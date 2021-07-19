Letter: Jim Temple should not be forgotten

Your lead article on June 19 regarding the history of the Steamboat ski area left out on important fact. The article did not mention the founder of the ski area: Jim Temple.

It was Jim’s dream, motivation, perseverance and downright gumption that started it all. He cobbled together the land around the base one rancher at a time — once even trading a tractor for a parcel of land.

Jim laid out the ski runs, received the government approval to use forest lands and personally surveyed the first road up to the top of Christie. Jim installed the first lift on the mountain. It was a poma lift going up Headwall. What a celebration that was — the birth of a world class ski resort and the opportunity for many of us to be able to live in the Yampa Valley.

Let’s not forget the founder of Steamboat ski area whenever we discuss its history. Thank you, Jim, for your ingenuity, tenacity and the hard work you put in to make your dream a reality that will continue to benefit this town for years to come.

Ty Lockhart

Steamboat Springs