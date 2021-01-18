Letter: Jim Stimson made huge impact on Heeling Friends, community

Heeling Friends’ beloved Jim Stimson passed away Jan. 11. He was indeed an extraordinary person, who loved, loved telling stories. He had two golden retrievers in the program over a period of nine years, Bingo and Martha.

Throughout the hospital and our community, Jim was well known for his deep passion for pet therapy and his jovial nature. In 2017, Jim was honored as the HF Royal at the annual Christmas gathering.

During his time with Heeling Friends, he was director from 2014 to 2017 — indeed, a mighty fine director, who put in a lot of extra hours. He also took on the role of hospital coordinator.

Heeling Friends’ entry in the 2015 Fourth of July parade was one of our best. He put together our one and only true Power of the Paw float, with his own tractor and trailer and hay bales and covered in red balloons. It was a grand entry.

He was an active Heeling Friend member in the hospital, at the airport, spring recruitment, special events and so much more.

Jim and his wife, Barb, and their Heeling Friend pawner, Martha, moved to Denver three years ago. Soon after moving to Denver, he applied and was accepted into the pet therapy program at Denver International Airport. He and Martha were active until COVID-19 hit.

Soon after, Jim experienced a series of debilitating health issues. He took a serious turn for the worse in December and passed away peacefully in his sleep on Jan. 11. Cancer claimed another good soul.

Even though some of our newer members never had the pleasure of meeting him, he definitely left his “paw print” with us.

He was a truly gifted human being. His dogs and he were one. We will remember him always for what he contributed to our Heeling Friends program.

Lynette Weaver and Georgiana Stetter

Co-directors of Heeling Friends