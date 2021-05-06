Letter: It’s your choice

Vaccinated and immune, Ted Cruz has stopped wearing a mask. A reporter recently asked him to put one on, to which he replied, “I’ve been vaccinated.” The reporter said they had not yet been vaccinated, to which Cruz responded, “That’s your choice.” The vaccines are available.

There is no longer a waiting list, nor are people in Routt trying to get theirs in Moffat anymore, because of their faster initial distribution. I will hold off on getting the vaccine, because I already have antibodies to COVID; your body cannot tell the difference between antibodies created by your immune system and antibodies created by a vaccine.

The five variants that scientists are keeping an eye on have shown promising signs of being vulnerable to the antibodies. The people who are most vocal about vaccination seem to have even less normalcy in their lives than I do, committed to a new normal of masking no matter the antibodies you carry, sometimes even outside.

I am committed to moving forward. I am worried for a generation of children growing up without social cues. This is why I sometimes drive to Moffat for lower prices, smiles and playgrounds where my kids can read everyone’s faces. Then I drive back into Routt and feel the fear weighing us down, still. The worriers hold their fear above the needs of my children.

They appear offended by good news about the progress scientists have made in understanding and fighting this disease. They continue to want to protect everyone from getting it, instead of protecting the most vulnerable.

I recently had an older man ask me why I care so much. I said, “Because your way sacrifices the many, including my children, to save a few. Targeted protection saves my children while still protecting the vulnerable from COVID.” He, despite being vaccinated, showed no willingness to recognize the needs of my children. He then asked us to stay home until July instead of simply staying home himself. Bring choice back into the picture.

My children and I put in our two weeks to slow the spread and then some. I sacrificed my choice when there was no data on this disease. But I won’t continue to sacrifice choice when it is only to comfort those who refuse to progress our society out of this problem. I carry the antibodies, not the disease.

Respectfully,

Savannah Wolfson

Routt County GOP secretary