Letter: It’s vital to support current movement

Advocates of Routt County believes it is vital to publicly support the current movement to ensure respect and justice for the Black community and other marginalized individuals.

Every day we confront the scourge of gender-based violence and the oppressive forces that maintain a status quo which allows so much unnecessary suffering to continue, unchecked. It is simple to draw parallels between racism and sexism, as each seeks to dehumanize entire populations within our culture and which, too frequently, manifests in violence and victimization. As Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. said, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

Moreover, racism and bigotry are also “risk factors” that make certain individuals more vulnerable to sexual violence. Simply put, racial & gender justice are cornerstones of public safety and must be prioritized everywhere.

Current events provide a vital inflection point for our community and society to acknowledge the dangers of remaining passive in the face of overt bigotry, unmitigated cruelty, and systemic racism. Standing with victims and survivors of all violence, Advocates encourages communities everywhere to raise your voice and take a stand for justice.

Support Local Journalism Donate



We see you. We hear you. Together, we can create change for a better community.

While we know we still have work to do, some of the actions that Advocates has taken:

• Embracing diversity and practicing inclusion at all levels of our organization

• Ensuring language justice by translating victim service and outreach materials into Spanish (and utilizing other translation and interpretation services when needed)

• Embedding core social justice principles in educational programs

• Having staff and volunteers participate in social justice and cultural competency specific training

• Participating in community-wide diversity and equity discussions

• Serving all victims regardless of gender, race, or cultural identity

Actions you can take:

• Read, listen, and learn as much as you can about systemic oppression

• Listen with humility and amplify the voices of those who are being oppressed

• Write local, state, and federal representatives asking what steps they are taking to create racial and social justice

• Hire People of Color, provide significant wages and leadership roles

• Donate to agencies providing support or doing social justice work

• Volunteer for organizations serving and/or led by people of color

• Learn about your company’s policies related to diversity and equity

Advocates of Routt County