Letter: It starts with service
Hello Steamboat, this is Sister Avery Anderson reporting from Missoula, Montana. I can’t believe that I have been away from home for 16 months. If you were wondering what happened to me, well, I am on a mission for my church: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
I have been serving the people of Montana and Wyoming for the Montana Billings Mission. I have had the pleasure of living in both states so far, and let me tell you, I love it. The people are amazing, and the work I am doing is even more amazing.
I have been able to see so many miracles since I have been on my mission from addictions overcome to reunited families. I have seen the Gospel of Jesus Christ change people in the simplest ways, and most of the time, it starts with service.
People don’t realize the need for service whether it is in the home or the community. Taking the time to do small acts of kindness can save lives and mend broken hearts. I have had the chance to volunteer in thrift shops, food banks, homeless shelters and much more. All of these places have filled a need in the community and my heart.
Acts of service unite communities and make them better, so I invite all of you to act. Go do something for a neighbor, friend or stranger.
I love and miss you all. Stay safe and do your part for our community.
Avery Anderson
Steamboat Springs
