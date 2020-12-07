Letter: Is this how to save Routt County?

Holding a super-spreader “Save Routt County” event on the courthouse lawn, with hardly any masks and definitely no distancing, while waving signs about freedom, seems a strange way to support our local restaurants. Routt County’s restaurants will only be able to open, and the local economy will only begin to rebound, if we stop the spread of this virus. Planes full of skiers start arriving in less than two weeks, and the restaurants need to be at least partially open.

Most of us want to be able to see family for Christmas in less than three weeks or Hanukkah next week, but we have not even hit the expected post-Thanksgiving virus surge yet. Let’s hope everyone in the protest crowd shared their Thanksgiving meal with only those they live with. Statistically, at least two people in the crowd, not including those who traveled or met in groups last weekend, were shredding the virus. Let’s also hope the organizers used a sign-in sheet, so contact tracing will be possible.

“Save Routt County” has the right to hold a peaceful demonstration and refuse to follow public health guidelines. The rest of us have the right to ask them to quarantine for at least the next week to 10 days and get tested immediately even if they think they only have a cold. And if they, or anyone else, really wants to help our local restaurants, consider supporting the Steamboat Local Love initiative.

We are at a critical junction, and the only way to successfully move forward and actually save Routt County is to wear a mask, stay home as much as possible and distance from others if you must go out.

Anne Barounos

Steamboat Springs