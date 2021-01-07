Letter: Is the abolishment of the 2-party system what America needs to reunite?

America’s political system is considered to be a multi-party democracy, where multiple people can run for office for multiple different parties. In reality, we are more of a two-party republic, where any party that isn’t Democrat or Republican is not taken seriously. Third parties have low chances of winning any election.

As the first president of the United States, George Washington said, “However political parties may now and then answer popular ends, they are likely in the course of time and things, to become potent engines, by which cunning, ambitious and unprincipled men will enable to subvert the power of the people…”

Therefore, Piper and I, students at Hayden High School, would like to bring light to this issue. We argue that America should potentially abolish and/or slowly diminish the two-party system. Even the smallest change to our electoral system can have a big impact to promote multi-party elections.

For example during elections, ballots could only state the candidate’s name, not their party affiliation, forcing voters to conduct outside research and identify their personal beliefs and policies instead of voting just on the basis of political parties. Or, as another example, when you register to vote, you would not identify your own personal political party.

We conducted a survey on whether or not the people in Hayden felt that political parties divided the U.S. We asked, “Do you believe politics divide the U.S.?” Eighty-two percent of participants said yes, 4% of participants said no and 10% of participants said they were not sure. The common trend is that a large majority of people, no matter their political party, believe that politics divide the U.S.

The most important question we asked was “do you think the two-party system should be abolished?” Forty-two percent of participants said yes, 22% said no and 36% said they were not sure. There are clearly others in Hayden who agree that a change to our two-party system is needed.

Teenagers have seen this division within the U.S. and want to help. The movement starts with people imagining that another party system is possible. It is our responsibility to make a change.

Aveory Lighthizer and PiperJo Jones

Hayden