Letter: Invasion of the US Capitol

It is time everyone stops looking the other way, pretending horrific events are normal, or blaming the radical socialists. President Trump is a dangerous demigod with an equally dangerous hard core cult supporting him.

All true Americans know legal matters, including voter fraud, are handled through the courts. If Trump and his supporters have any solid evidence of voter fraud, take it to the courts and not the chamber of the capitol. Killing people and destroying property are serious crimes. That can be proven in a court of law.

Charges of voter fraud are make believe. Blaming antifa or Black Lives Matter for the crimes at the capitol building is far fetched.

The hard facts are, after being incited by Trump, his cult marched on the U.S. Capitol, forced entry, killed a capitol guard, destroyed property and disrupted the function of the national government. Some people need to face a judge including the demigod that incited the violence.

Paul Bonnifield

Yampa