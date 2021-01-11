Letter: Invasion of the US Capitol
It is time everyone stops looking the other way, pretending horrific events are normal, or blaming the radical socialists. President Trump is a dangerous demigod with an equally dangerous hard core cult supporting him.
All true Americans know legal matters, including voter fraud, are handled through the courts. If Trump and his supporters have any solid evidence of voter fraud, take it to the courts and not the chamber of the capitol. Killing people and destroying property are serious crimes. That can be proven in a court of law.
Charges of voter fraud are make believe. Blaming antifa or Black Lives Matter for the crimes at the capitol building is far fetched.
The hard facts are, after being incited by Trump, his cult marched on the U.S. Capitol, forced entry, killed a capitol guard, destroyed property and disrupted the function of the national government. Some people need to face a judge including the demigod that incited the violence.
Paul Bonnifield
Yampa
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Letter: Invasion of the US Capitol
It is time everyone stops looking the other way, pretending horrific events are normal, or blaming the radical socialists. President Trump is a dangerous demigod with an equally dangerous hard core cult supporting him.