Letter: Incorrect stats is just as bad as not including important stats
In response to Robert Nestora’s letter to the editor, I would say the only thing worse than not including important statistics in an article would be including incorrect statistics. The actual percentage of Routt County’s population that contracted COVID on the day he references is .043%, not .00043% as he states — off by a factor of 100. While I agree with him that the Steamboat Pilot & Today providing accurate information is very important, I also think it is important that those writing letters to the editor make sure the information they provide is accurate and truthful.
Jesse Bollinger
Steamboat Springs
