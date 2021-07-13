Letter: In support of Core Trail expansion

I am writing to express my support for the expansion of the Yampa River Core Trail westward and hope to influence our county commissioners.

For nearly 20 years as a resident of the Whistler neighborhood, I used the Core Trail five to six times per week for transportation and recreation. Last year, I relocated to Steamboat II, and I now use it two times per week, after parking at the Bear River skate park. I am confident my usage would increase if I did not have to cross the highway where cars are in a 40-50 mph zone.

Daily, I pass bikers who are commuting in both directions on narrow shoulders. The safety of our residents would be positively impacted by expanding the Core Trail.

Another consideration is the safety of students in Riverview, Sleepy Bear and Heritage Park who will be attending the new school. The expansion of the Core Trail as described in the Steamboat Pilot & Today last week would enable kids to get across the highway safely. As a parent of a 7-year-old, I think about the coming years as he seeks more independence on his bike and wants to meet friends at the library, Howelsen or the river. I won’t want him riding his bike down the highway to jump on the Core Trail by the skate park.

Every now and then, I see middle schoolers riding their bikes down 40, and it is clearly a safety concern. While this is not frequent, it is a valid concern of parents in our neighborhoods, especially since the transit buses for the city do not come beyond the KOA. Expansion of the Core Trail aligns with our commissioners’ mission of “delivering a balance of public services and infrastructure to provide a safe and healthy place to live,” as well as modeling support for sustainability initiatives.

A last thought is more of a “vanity plea.” We all keep seeing annual headlines about our county being one of the “healthiest” in the nation, and the expansion of the Core Trail would help assure that more county residents had safe and easy ways to access more of the places that help contribute to our active lifestyles and long-term health.

This is an opportunity to create something akin to the Roaring Fork trail system . Take it all the way to Hayden, then, south to Oak Creek. We will use it.

Thank you.

Meghan Hanson-Peters

Steamboat Springs