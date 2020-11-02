Letter: In response to ‘Do low-income children have equal opportunities in Steamboat?’

The years at the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club are simply irreplaceable. As families, we made the decision to find a way to make participation work.

The sacrifices were large, but the monetary loss could not compare with the life lessons learned and the unique experiences our children had growing up in the club. Witnessing the dedication and hard work of both the coaches and athletes, year after year, was inspiring.

Throughout the years, our children learned how to balance school, nearly year-round training, competitions and travel. The time management skills learned at an early age carried through into our children’s lives as adults.

The club made dreams possible. Our adult kids still reminisce about their days spent down at Howelsen Hill Ski Area. Between the generous community, the many scholarships and the work hours available, we were able to give our children the opportunity to participate in the club.

For many of us, our kids grew up in the club. Starting at 4 years old and only leaving once graduating high school, it really was a second home. They grew into young adults and flourished as athletes, and we had an entire village of dedicated coaches and club employees who helped them on their journey.

Never have we regretted the decisions we had to make in order for participation in the club to be possible. There is a reason that Howelsen Hill and the club have the history they do.

Thank you.

Lynn Newman

Lenn McNeill

Peggy Frias

Steamboat Springs

