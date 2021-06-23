Letter: Implement nightly resort fee

To Steamboat Springs City Council:

Instead of continuing to increase property taxes on our residents, which will cause financial hardship/ruin for many families, I suggest that city financial staff research the nightly resort fee program currently utilized in Vail.

Their current “summer” nightly resort fee is $40, which is automatically added to every night’s hotel rate in addition to parking fees. Their current “winter” nightly resort fee is $55 and is also added to every night’s hotel rate. I suspect this program generates tremendous revenue for Vail and pays for a vast number of city expenses.

I recognize that we are not Vail, and their nightly dollar amount may be higher than what would be acceptable for Steamboat’s tourists, but the concept is certainly worth investigating.

Also, all short-term nightly rentals should have to charge the same nightly resort fee, which may make them less “attractive” to renters and operators and help reduce the excessive number of vacation home nightly rentals in our valley.

Thank you for your consideration.

Cindy Turner

Steamboat Springs