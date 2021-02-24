Letter: Ideas to encourage voting

As long as many across the country seem determined to tinker with how we hold elections, I have a suggestion: Let’s have more than one day of voting. Rather than everyone having to take off from work or vote on their lunch hour or get up early or stay late only to wait in long lines, let’s add the Saturday after the “normal” election day. Or, let’s just vote on Saturday, as is done in many countries (Sunday is the most popular voting day).

Alternatively, how about declaring election Tuesday a national holiday? Or maybe we could vote on a Monday, declare it a holiday and have a three-day weekend. Whatever alternative you prefer, voting on a workday seems completely contrary to the goal of getting as many people to vote as possible.

And there is the answer: many politicians don’t want a lot of people to vote. It is easier to get 50% of 20% to 30% of the voters than 60% to 70%. Please encourage your government representative to support measures that encourage universal voting and oppose measures that decrease the probability that people will vote.

Howard Bashinski

Oak Creek