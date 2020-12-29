Letter: How to end the voter fraud debate

President Trump purports to be very wealthy, so:

• He should offer a reward of $50 million to anyone who can produce evidence acceptable to a court of massive voter fraud.

• Or just $25 million for anyone who can produce such evidence for even a single state.

Nothing gets Americans motivated more than monetary benefit.

And if nothing is forthcoming then donate just 1/10th of the offered reward to charity.

In short, Mr. President, “Put your money where your mouth is.”

James DeFrancia

Steamboat Springs