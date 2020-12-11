Letter: How Save Routt County started

Save Routt County began on Nov. 14 when 12 concerned moms came together to discuss how our county is handling the pandemic and the impact the forced lockdowns are having on our children. After that meeting, we began reaching out to our friends and others in the community.

Collectively, we decided to write a letter to the county health officials expressing concerns about COVID test inaccuracies and simple case counts driving the public health orders. To our surprise, we gathered over 280 signatures, and we have grown every day since.

We are not just a group of moms anymore. We are small business owners, medical professionals, homeschool and public school parents, churchgoers, the unemployed and more. Most of all, we are advocates for each other’s rights, privacy and freedoms.

Rachael Jacobson

Steamboat Springs