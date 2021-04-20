Letter: How about fiscal restraint?

Is there nothing we won’t use the word sustainability to justify? Your April 15 article calling my three new tax options “fiscal sustainability” is laughable.

How about fiscal restraint or responsibility?

City Manager Gary Suiter is quoted as saying, “ … cutting certain city programs is impossible … without angering segments of the community.”

Is constant government growth and intervention in my day-to-day life sustainable?

Fiscal sustainability in the private sector means living within your means.

No new taxes please. Even if they are on the under-represented timeshare owners and resort lodgers.

Joseph Congdon

Steamboat Springs