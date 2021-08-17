Letter: Hot summer but not the end of the world

We are having a hot summer, but we will be skiing in three months. It’s called four-season weather .

The global warming alarmists who think the answer to the warming planet is to lower our carbon footprint are typically the ones with the largest carbon footprint. Bill Gates has four private jets, and we all know about John Kerry taking his private jet to Iceland to accept an environmental award. They want us “hoi polloi” to lower our carbon imprint by walking and taking the bus and consuming less.

They are succeeding in getting us in the U.S. to take measures to lower our carbon use, but it only accomplishes making us feel better while the rest of the world increases theirs. China and India continue to build coal-fired power plants as we shut ours down. Worldwide use of coal is up.

According to the Wall Street Journal, July 31, China has become number one in producing solar panels by using their cheap energy from coal-fired power plants to build the solar panels. But we can all feel better that we in Colorado are shutting down our power plants and installing solar panels.

Bill Taylor

Steamboat Springs