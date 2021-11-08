Letter: Hospitals continue fight against COVID-19

The Yampa River Botanic Park closed on Friday, Nov. 5, for the 2021 season. This year was a banner year for the park and its visitors.

Thank you to everyone who visited and enjoyed the gardens and programs this season. More than 70 volunteers gave of their time and talent to tend to the gardens, welcome guests, tour visitors, and host programs and events.

More than 1,700 new plants and bulbs were added to increase the diversity in the collections and beautify the gardens. Free Children’s Activity Books were provided to 3,500 kiddos in the Park. 3,337 yogis enjoyed exercise, mind, body, and spirit during Yoga in the Park.

In partnership with Strings Music Festival, 2,000 music lovers enjoyed live music over the eight-week concert series Music on the Green. The Steamboat Symphony Orchestra performed four concerts entertaining more than 100 patrons during each performances this summer.

Volunteer Tour Guides educated and inspired more than 500 tour guests. 310 new members joined 605 annual members in the Park’s membership program. Wow, thanks for the support.

Eleven nonprofit organizations actively partnered with the Botanic Park to host programs and events. The Botanic Park hosted 20 additional nonprofits for meetings, educational programs and fundraising events.

The Botanic Park strengthens the community by bringing people and organizations together. And who knows how many visitors came this year? We have no way to count because we don’t charge admission.

Thank you all and we’ll see you next spring.

Jennifer MacNeil, executive director

Yampa River Botanic Park