Letter: Homeschooling help appreciated

I wanted to say a big “thank you” to a few organizations in town that have helped me tremendously while we’ve been homeschooling this past year.

Thank you to the staff at the Bud Werner Memorial Library for providing us with countless resources and pulling so many materials for us each week. It has made our homeschooling experience successful and my life much easier. Thank you.

Thank you to Yampatika for all of the outdoor education classes that you have provided for both of my sons these past two months. They were so happy to be outside learning with their peers, and I was grateful for a break knowing they were in good hands.

And thank you to the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club who have kept my kids outdoors doing something they love and in some form of normalcy in a time that has felt anything but normal. I am grateful for their coaches and their ability to have kept the programs running smoothly and safely during such a unique year. You made their winter.

Sincerely,

Jen Summers

Steamboat Springs