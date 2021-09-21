Letter: Help out us old folks

Years ago, I moved to Steamboat Springs in great physical condition. I planned to make my life here after many years of school receiving a masters in psychiatric nursing. To help my getting employment at the Mental Health Center, I showed the director at that time, Val Croll, RN, a one-page article from The Denver Post describing my teaching belly dancing to senior citizens. Val was excited to see all the smiling faces of seniors exercising. I got the job and did start an exercise program for seniors.

Unfortunately, almost a year to the day from my employment at the Mental Health Center, I was in a serious car accident caused by a drunk driver and broke my fourth lumbar vertebrae and was in a coma for two weeks from a head injury. I then spent three months in Craig Rehabilitation Hospital. My recovery has been lengthy and continuing as I’ve become much older.

Extremely important to my continued physical functioning is the twice weekly exercise class at the Steamboat Springs Community Center with Aging Well. I am grateful that Northwest Colorado Heath supports this class, trains instructors and pays them. Our past regular instructor for the 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday class moved out of town and her replacement is now injured. Our 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday instructor moved to another city and is still helping out by Zoom but looking for a job in her new town.

Northwest Colorado Health is advertising for a new Aging Well instructor in the Steamboat Pilot & Today, but the notice is in their extremely long list of positions available. If someone reading this letter has had some exercise teaching training or is in great physical condition and is available at the aforementioned regular time, please contact Anita at Northwest Colorado Health.

I personally value these group exercises that are possible for my body, which has had too many surgeries attempting to fix all my damaged joints. If you are able, please help us old folks out.

Diana Linda Simon, RN, MS

Steamboat Springs