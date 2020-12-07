Letter: Healthy community creates healthy economy

I appreciate the efforts of grassroots groups like Save Our Season and Steamboat Local Love to support our local businesses and those in need, but we all need to do our part. The recent uptick in COVID cases in the county has created challenges for shops and restaurants. It is important for everyone to pitch in to keep COVID at bay.

Wearing a mask makes a big difference. This summer, in Kansas, masks were mandated, but some counties opted out. The counties where masks were worn saw a 6% decrease in cases. The counties that opted out of mask wearing saw a 100% increase in cases.

To promote a healthy local economy each of us needs to make a personal commitment to take the simple step of a face covering. The health of our neighbors and our local economy is at stake.

Judy McGinnis

Steamboat Springs