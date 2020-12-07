Letter: Healthy community creates healthy economy
I appreciate the efforts of grassroots groups like Save Our Season and Steamboat Local Love to support our local businesses and those in need, but we all need to do our part. The recent uptick in COVID cases in the county has created challenges for shops and restaurants. It is important for everyone to pitch in to keep COVID at bay.
Wearing a mask makes a big difference. This summer, in Kansas, masks were mandated, but some counties opted out. The counties where masks were worn saw a 6% decrease in cases. The counties that opted out of mask wearing saw a 100% increase in cases.
To promote a healthy local economy each of us needs to make a personal commitment to take the simple step of a face covering. The health of our neighbors and our local economy is at stake.
Judy McGinnis
Steamboat Springs
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Our View: Get informed now about school boundary issues
For the first time in decades, the Steamboat Springs School District will adjust district boundaries in advance of the opening of a new school.