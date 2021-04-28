Letter: Gun laws are not ’political theater’

Colorado gun laws are a serious and heartfelt effort to address a tragic crisis in the nation. Mass murders and daily killings of innocent people is wrong, very wrong. Something must be done to stop gunning people down. The crisis will not be solved by collectively putting our heads in a dark hole and doing nothing, or by continuing “naysaying” at every honest attempt to solve the tragic slaughter of innocent people.

If we don’t have courage enough to try and fail and try again, we will never find a solution for saving lives. Offer a workable plan instead of complaining. For some of us, the lives of school children, shoppers and churchgoers is more important than owning a gun. That is not political theater.

Thank you,

Paul Bonnifield

Yampa