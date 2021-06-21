Letter: Growing Climate Solutions Act deserves support
One of the challenges with bipartisanship: it is easy to talk about but harder to put into practice.
Thankfully, the Growing Climate Solutions Act, S.1251, has bipartisan support in the U.S. Senate and with more than 60 agriculture, environmental and business organizations. It authorizes the U.S. Department of Agriculture to establish a voluntary Greenhouse Gas Technical Assistance Provider and Third-Party Verifier Certification Program to help reduce entry barriers into voluntary environmental credit markets for farmers, ranchers and private forest landowners.
When passed it will break down existing barriers for agricultural producers and forest property owners to participate in carbon markets and climate smart practices.
The measure easily passed its first test in committee on a voice vote two weeks and now goes to the full Senate where it should continue to find support across the aisle.
Western Slope farmers, ranchers and foresters know that climate change is going to make it more difficult for future generations. We must work together now to find solutions and S.1251 is the type of consensus-driven solutions we should expect from elected officials.
Please join me in urging continued support the Growing Climate Solutions Act.
Marsha Daughenbaugh
Steamboat Springs
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Letter: Growing Climate Solutions Act deserves support
One of the challenges with bipartisanship: it is easy to talk about but harder to put into practice.