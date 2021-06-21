Letter: Growing Climate Solutions Act deserves support

One of the challenges with bipartisanship: it is easy to talk about but harder to put into practice.

Thankfully, the Growing Climate Solutions Act, S.1251, has bipartisan support in the U.S. Senate and with more than 60 agriculture, environmental and business organizations. It authorizes the U.S. Department of Agriculture to establish a voluntary Greenhouse Gas Technical Assistance Provider and Third-Party Verifier Certification Program to help reduce entry barriers into voluntary environmental credit markets for farmers, ranchers and private forest landowners.

When passed it will break down existing barriers for agricultural producers and forest property owners to participate in carbon markets and climate smart practices.

The measure easily passed its first test in committee on a voice vote two weeks and now goes to the full Senate where it should continue to find support across the aisle.

Western Slope farmers, ranchers and foresters know that climate change is going to make it more difficult for future generations. We must work together now to find solutions and S.1251 is the type of consensus-driven solutions we should expect from elected officials.

Please join me in urging continued support the Growing Climate Solutions Act.

Marsha Daughenbaugh

Steamboat Springs