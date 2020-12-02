Letter: Group forms in response to mandates, lockdowns

Save Routt County is a voice for those whose lives and livelihoods are being damaged by government shutdowns and mandates. We believe in protecting those vulnerable to COVID while allowing the healthy to live and thrive.

Lockdowns and business restrictions lead to lost jobs, lost education, higher rates of child abuse and neglect, an increase in drug and alcohol use, skyrocketing suicides, mental health breakdowns, domestic violence and more. Those families need a voice and a safe place to share what is happening to them.

One of our missions is to pursue openness and transparency from our public health officials. We want honest and clear information to ensure we can save our neighbors, their families and our community. We will also persistently demand answers from our public health officials, who are imposing suffocating lockdowns for a virus that public data clearly shows will only hospitalize two out of 1,000 Routt residents.

Every attempt the county commissioners have made to protect us from COVID has instead done more damage to local lives than it has saved. It is time that we stand up and demand honest answers from our government so that we can Save Routt County.

Rachael Jacobson

Chairwoman of Save Routt County