Letter: Good news about health insurance
Thank you for the very informative article recently alerting residents that they could be eligible for significant health insurance assistance.
The state’s Connect for Health Colorado has open enrollment until May 15. Up to 70% across the state may qualify for some financial help, and many families found coverage for $50 a month or less. The Steamboat Pilot & Today has provided a great public service in making this information available to its readership.
Other good news is that the American Rescue Plan will provide up to 100% assistance for COBRA insurance premiums until September for those who have lost jobs.
Health care that is accessible and affordable benefits the health and well-being of our whole community.
Judy McGinnis
Steamboat Springs
