Letter: For the People Act deserves support

As soon as early March the U.S. House of Representatives will be voting on H.R. 1, the For the People Act. It’s a multi-faceted bill that would address many of the problems with elections, money in politics and government corruption that have been impacting our democracy for decades.

Our representative in Congress, Lauren Boebert, needs to hear from us urging her to vote for H.R. 1. Contact her through https://boebert.house.gov or call her office at 202-225-4761. Also contact Senator Bennet at 202-224-5852, and Senator Hickenlooper at 202-224-5941 or through https:contactsenators.com and ask them to vote for the Senate version of the bill, S.B. 1.

What’s in the bill? Here’s a quick snapshot and some highlights:

Protecting and expanding voting rights and election security:

1. Automatic voter registration

2. Online voter registration

3. Same-day voter registration

4. Make Election Day a federal holiday

5. Voting rights restoration to people with prior felony convictions

6. Expand early voting and simplify absentee voting

7. Prohibit voter purges that kick eligible voters off the registration rolls

8. Enhance election security with increased support for a paper-based voting system and more oversight over election vendors

9. End partisan gerrymandering by establishing independent redistricting commissions

10. Prohibit providing false information about the elections process that discourage voting and other deceptive practices

Reduce the influence of big money in our politics:

1. Require secret money organizations that spend money in elections to disclose their donors

2. Upgrade online political spending transparency rules to ensure voters know who is paying for the advertisements they see

3. Create a small donor-focused public financing matching system so candidates for Congress aren’t just reliant on big money donors to fund their campaigns and set their priorities

4. Strengthen oversight rules to ensure those who break campaign finance laws are held accountable

5. Overhaul the Federal Election Commission to enforce campaign finance law

6. Prohibit the use of shell companies to funnel foreign money into U.S. elections

7. Require government contractors to disclose their political spending

Ensure an ethical government accountable to the people:

1. Slow the revolving door between government officials and lobbyists

2. Expand conflict of interest law

3. Ban members of Congress from serving on corporate boards

4. Require presidents to publicly disclose their tax returns

5. Overhaul the Office of Government Ethics to ensure stronger enforcement of ethics rules

6. Require members of the U.S. Supreme Court abide by a judicial code of ethics

Diane Brower

Steamboat Springs