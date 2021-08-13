Letter: Follow a lesson in science and require masks in school

Dear Steamboat Springs Board of Education and Routt County Public Health,

Science is one of the many lessons you teach our children. They love learning about how the world works and have this curiosity and belief in them that is admirable.

The science and the facts are there: COVID among children is on the rise and is threatening them in more severe ways than before. The CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics both support in-person learning but with the proper COVID mitigation protocols, which include wearing a mask.

As we approach the start of school, there is an alarming rise in the Delta variant and none of our children under the age of 12 have the option to be vaccinated. For the children, there is more looming danger now than before, and the decision-making adults are stuck on how to safely bring kids back to school. Why?

The guidance is there, the science is there. Let’s follow a lesson in science, a lesson we teach our children and bring them back to school with masks and the necessary COVID mitigation to keep them safe and learning for many more years to come.

Last school year went seemingly well considering the pandemic. I commend you all for your efforts during quite the unusual year, I know it wasn’t easy, but it worked. If we acknowledge the science and the facts, we’re heading into another unusual school year. We cannot ignore it. Not requiring masks at this point during the pandemic of the unvaccinated, which includes all elementary school children under the age of 12, is irresponsible. We need to take measures to protect our children and keep them safe, rather than to put them in harm’s way.

Optional masking is highly concerning for another reason. Not only does it pose the obvious health threat to our kids, but it also opens the door for bullying and creating a further divide in a time when we need to lean on each other the most. I fear the bullying my kids will receive when they wear a mask to school to protect themselves and others, and that is something that is completely avoidable if the school board and public heath will simply require masks.

Thank you for your time, and thank you for all you do to give our children a fantastic education in an outstanding community.

Sincerely,

Erin Campbell

Steamboat Springs