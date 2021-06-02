Letter: Everything bad is good again

A proposition for my liberal friends: The border cages Obama built are Trump’s fault. When Trump used them, they were exactly like Dachau and Auschwitz, with AOC sobbing in the parking lot to prove it.

Now that President Joe Biden has issued his “come one come all” invitation, and the Obama cages are often at 700% capacity with kids having to take turns sleeping on the floor, they have become the Garden of Eden. So utopian, in fact, that the administration will permit neither the media nor congressional representatives inside to bear witness to Biden’s paradise.

Do I have that right?

Brian Kotowski

Milner