Letter: Enough is enough

All that can be said is “wow”. You really have to make a special effort to teach your children to be kind, have manners, be respectful of others no matter their race, sex or opinions. Maybe you should look in the mirror; they act like you act. You don’t pick up after your animal they will grow up to do the same.

We have a large influx of people from other states and unfortunately they bring their behaviors and habits with them — most of which is racism. They won’t wear a mask much less be kind to minorities.

We are more a community of entitlement. You suggest talk about issues but what you mean is only if it is not offensive to the majority. Kids mimic these behaviors, like bikers segregating themselves from E-bikes. It happens in everyday life issues. Maybe we should be more considerate of others regardless of race or how much money we bring to the community.

Gabriel Castro

Steamboat Springs