Letter: Encouraging year for Republicans

2020 has been a rough year for nearly everybody, to say the very least. COVID-19 forced state and local governments to lock down our communities and put our economy into a steep recession. The murder of George Floyd opened racial divides and provided opportunities for anarchists and Marxists to cause chaos and destruction across our country. And the presidential election brought additional tension between Americans.

Remote communities like Routt County were deeply impacted by these chaotic and divisive events. For those of us in the Republican Party, we lost two great leaders, State Senator Jack Taylor, followed a few months later by his beloved wife, Geneva, the chair of the Routt County Republican Central Committee.

Despite these great challenges, divisions and tragic losses, unaffiliated conservatives and Republicans rallied together, accomplished much and have a lot to celebrate. Over the past year, the Routt County Republican Central Committee doubled its membership. We organized and led eight Republican rallies, including two rolling rallies across Routt County to celebrate President Trump, our Republican candidates and our American values. Two rallies hosted Congressional candidate Lauren Boebert and attracted over a hundred participants despite being planned at the last minute.

Republican voter turnout in Routt County was a record, increasing from 63% in the 2016 and 2018 elections to 83% in 2020. While the overall outcome of the presidential election was disappointing and remains challenged, conservatives and Republicans made an incredible impact in down-ballot races.

Here in Colorado, we successfully sent Lauren Boebert to the House of Representatives. And despite expectations of an across-the-country “blue wave,” many other upsets occurred. Republicans won all 27 seats declared “toss-ups” and seven seats declared “leaning Democrat” by the Cook Political Report. Republicans narrowed the Democrat majority in the House to 10 seats. Democrats also spent over $300 million in failed attempts to unseat Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and defeat Sen. Thom Tillis in North Carolina. The fate of Senate leadership will be determined in the Jan. 5 Georgia election.

These down-ballot electoral successes demonstrate most Americans’ rejection of divisive identity politics, defunding our police, socialism, corrupt media and ineffectual government lockdowns. Routt County Republicans and fellow conservatives will enter 2021 ready and energized to defend freedom, liberty, justice, equality and the Constitution of the United States.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from the Routt County Republican Central Committee.

Pete Wood

Routt County Republican Central Committee chair