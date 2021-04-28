Letter: Draining of Lithia Springs’ wetlands
Have you been to the Lithia Spring lately? The wetlands have been drained. The trickling runoff from the spring created a unique environment for nesting birds, frogs, plants and insects. This was all destroyed last fall when the city dug trenches to guide the water away from the footpath.
Now instead of wetlands, there is dry grass. Were alternatives considered? The path should have gone above the wetlands instead of through them. Today it’s a sad, silent spring at the Lithia Spring.
Carol and Willy Markowitz
Steamboat Springs
